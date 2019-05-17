It's the day after one of the most contentious midterm elections in recent memory. On The Full Story Ron talks about how Connecticut and New York voted and how their choices will reshape politics in each state. Today's guests include:

Michael Vigeant of GreatBlue Research; Scott McLean, professor of political science at Quinnipiac University; and Ken Dixon, state capitol reporter for Hearst CT Media

Craig Burnett, assistant professor of political science at Hofstra University, and WSHU reporter Charles Lane

Tune in at 1 p.m., 7 p.m., or stream from any device.

Listen to the election debrief, Part 1

Listen to the election debrief, Part 2