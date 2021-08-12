David Ferguson's Authentic Music For 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

By 1 hour ago

Credit Rock Star Games

Grammy Award-winning songwriter, musician, producer and engineer David Ferguson is a Nashville Legend. When long-time friend and fellow musician Matt Sweeney asked him to collaborate to create some of the rough-hewn music that accompanies players in Rock Star Games' Red Dead Redemption 2, he didn't hesitate because he thought it would be a great new experience. David rounded up a fantastic group of Bluegrass musicians who recorded their performances mostly by improvising.

Ferg says he was totally unprepared by how passionate fans of game music are, and that the simple House Building Song he wrote to cover a scene near the end of Red Dead 2 became a surprise hit.

During the pandemic, Ferg used his free time to perform and produce a new album, Nashville No More, that will be released in September. The album features some big name musicians who also happen to be friends, including Bela Fleck, Dan Auberbach and Margo Price. 

Ferg says he loves working on projects that take him far from his comfort zone, and when asked if he'd consider working on another game soundtrack, he says, "I'll do anything Rock Star asks me to!"

Episode tracklist:

The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2, The Housebuilding Song EP (Matt Sweeney and David Ferguson): The Course of True Love; Do Not Seek Absolution; The House Building Song; A Quiet Time; A Strange Kindness

Nashville No More: Boats to Build (Guy Clark, Verlon Thompson) David Ferguson, lead vocals, accoustic guitar, bass; Russ Pahl, pedal steel; Sam Bacco, percussion; Stuart Duncan, fiddle, mandolin

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance and Maria Ivey, PR

