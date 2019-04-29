David Bouchier: The Return Of The King

We have become so accustomed to assuming that democracy is a desirable thing that we scarcely think about it anymore. It is like clean air or unlimited credit, obviously good for everyone. Meanwhile, all around the world, democracy is being pushed back by various forms of authoritarianism. This is a very old human story, and a puzzling one. Ancient Rome managed to keep a more or less democratic republic for over five hundred years, only to lose it to a long line of authoritarian emperors, most of whom were extremely nasty. Who needed them? The authoritarian leader – whether he calls himself king or emperor or dear leader or president or father of the people – is usually just one man (and usually indeed a man). But he may dominate millions of people. How does this work? One answer is that the people rather like it.

Ex-dictators always have their fans. There are still admirers of General Franco in Spain, of Mussolini in Italy, and Stalin in Russia. Even Hitler is not without his groupies, and perhaps Napoleon, Henry VIII, and Attila the Hun have them too. These monsters never quite go away, and nor it seems do we want them to. They embody the romance of absolute power.

If you think this is fanciful, consider the popular obsession with monarchy. The British Royal Family for example, though scarcely authoritarian, is an object of international fascination, even though they all seem to be rather dull people. This fascination is reflected in movies and television, where plot after plot feeds off the notion that royal people are somehow intrinsically superior to the rest of us: The Crown, Victoria, The King’s Speech, Mary Queen of Scots, The Reign, Elizabeth I, Wolf Hall, and on and on. Many of our favorite entertainments are built around the fantasy of absolute power. The high point of Lord of the Rings was the return to power of Aragorn, although you couldn’t envy him the job. There’s no sign of democracy in epics like Star Wars, nor in the popular TV series called Game of Thrones. Well, I’ve never seen it, but I understand that it’s not about constitutional democracy.

Somewhere in our contradictory culture there is clearly a subversive longing for a strong leader who will sweep aside the uncertainties of democracy. The sleazy struggle between politicians for money, votes and power in a democratic system is unedifying and rather pathetic, but we have little to fear from it because democratic governments rarely get anything done – good or bad. Congress in Washington has been unable or unwilling to make any important decision for decades. In a mature democracy, like ours, the powers are nicely balanced between good and evil, the force and the dark side (you can choose for yourself how to apply those labels), resulting in complete paralysis and no action of any kind – in other words, stability. A powerful leader can make decisions and see them carried out. This can be catastrophic, because political decisions are almost always bad. The least dangerous government is one that is tied in knots by the complications of a multi-party democracy and never does anything at all. The chaos over Brexit in Britain is a prime example.

Let’s cling tight to our non-functioning democracy, with all its faults. Remember what happened to the Roman Republic when citizens decided that they would much rather have a powerful emperor to defend them against foreign invaders. They got one.

Copyright: David Bouchier