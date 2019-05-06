David Bouchier: The Gift Of Guilt

There are only six days to go until Mother’s Day. If you have or had an old-fashioned type of mother, you will never forget that date. You wouldn't dare. When I was a kid mothers were something special: they were large, they were loud, and they knew all the answers. I had no trouble believing that they were direct descendants of the original mother-goddess of antiquity, and shared her terrible powers. There was this mystique, shared by all the boys at school, that no matter what rules you might break or which authorities you might defy, mothers had to be obeyed at all times – or at least at all times when they could see you.

The modern moms I see waiting to pick up their kids from the school bus don’t seem to have quite the same air authority. They look kinder and gentler, slimmer and prettier, and alarmingly young. I'm sure my mother was never like that. I don't know why this change happened, but I suspect it has something to do with the magazines at the supermarket checkout, celebrating the virtues of eternal youth and beauty. In the past, once women became mothers they became motherly, or perhaps matriarchal is a better word: but not now, in the youth-obsessed 21st century. The new style of motherhood is youthful, warm and permissive, and mothers everywhere have embraced the do-as-you-please child rearing system first promoted fifty years ago by Dr. Benjamin Spock.

The policy of the old-fashioned mother was: you do as I please. Mother always knew best. She fought the good fight against the forces of chaos, represented by dirt and germs, men and male children. Fathers and sons were a constant challenge to her orderly regime. In particular, she disapproved of their tendency to drift away. The whole nature of motherhood was to be rooted, to anchor the family and keep it safe. Men have this idiotic desire to rush off, to migrate or to explore or to conquer something – it doesn't matter what. The only thing that saved the world from total chaos was the fact that mothers could sometimes persuade their boys to stay home, and behave in a semi-civilized fashion.

The most important role of the traditional mother was to instill in her children a general, all-purpose guilt about everything. Guilt, as Garrison Keillor used to say, is the gift that keeps on giving. Where would we be without guilt? It forces us to get to get up in the mornings, to stay honest, more or less, to pay our debts, and to feed our cats.

