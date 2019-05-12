David Bouchier: Driving Backwards Through History

Spring and summer bring the historic cars out on Long Island. Almost every week there’s a rally of classic American or European cars, and they always bring back some scarcely-repressed memories for me. Here, like ghosts from the past, I can visit some of my favorite fantasy cars, with polished engines and proud owners standing by to tell their stories. These road antique shows, as we might call them, sometimes include vehicles I once drove myself, now restored like new and placed on a pedestal to be admired. I like to think that, because these old machines have become so valuable, I myself may have acquired some value with age, and may perhaps even be admired for my sturdy, antique design. A car of my vintage, a 1939 Jaguar SS Roadster is on sale now for a quarter of a million dollars. It was a good year, 1939. There were some quality products. Everything went downhill after that.

These old cars are beauties – the bright colors, the lavish chrome, the swooping lines, and the great staring headlights are more dramatic than anything modern Detroit or Tokyo can produce. Today’s cars seem strangely characterless – safe, reliable capsules on wheels that wrap the driver in a cocoon of air conditioning and quadraphonic sound. Driving them is no more challenging than adjusting the controls on your La-Z-Boy recliner. The automobile makers still try to sell excitement, but the excitement has long gone, disappointed out of existence by international design and power steering, automatic gears and air bags, computerized ignition systems that never fail and brakes that always work.

The cars of the past, especially those sexy sports cars, were more of a challenge. You needed real muscle for manual steering and brakes, and split-second timing for double-clutching. They often had no heat, no belts or roll bars, terrible road holding by modern standards, not much power, and no reliability whatsoever. Every drive was a workout, and an adventure. The grind of gears after a clumsy double-clutch, the smell of burning oil seeping up through the carpet, the icy draft from a badly-fitting window, these were a few of my favorite things. Or at least I think they were.

When I was young all my cars were old, some of them very old indeed. For a while I commuted to work in an open-top 1932 Austin two-seater, along with a Dalmatian dog called Plug. We were such a remarkable sight that strangers would take photographs of us. This car had a few mechanical problems. We couldn’t risk driving downhill in wet weather because the brakes didn’t work in rain, and we couldn’t drive uphill at all without a friendly push. Meanwhile I lusted after something more powerful and more likely to attract girls. In my dreams I drove all the most famous makes: MG, Austin Healey, Jaguar, Morgan, and even the fabulous Green Label Bentley.

We don’t feel nostalgia for the bad food, inadequate heating, and narrow prejudices of the past. But old machines are strangely appealing. Why are we sometimes tempted to reject computers and make a romance out of typewriters, for example? Why go sailing when there are perfectly good motor boats available? Is it the thrill of uncertainty? Certainly a classic sports car offered plenty of uncertainty, with the driver totally exposed to wind and weather, his seat three inches above the tarmac, and death only a careless moment away.

When I go to one of these historic car shows I long to have a real classic car for myself at last. It’s not a mid-life crisis, it’s a late-life crisis, and I’d like to drive through it with a car that is mature and unpredictable, but still with some mileage left in it. We may both be headed for the scrap heap but, if we drive carefully as at our age we should, we may never get there.

Copyright: David Bouchier