Darien Sees Uptick In COVID-19 Cases Among Children

Officials in the town of Darien are warning about a rise in COVID-19 cases among children and teens.
Darien First Selectwoman Jayme Stevenson said this week, nine residents have tested positive for coronavirus, seven of whom are between the ages of 10 and 19.
Stevenson said parents need to remember gatherings like graduation parties are not harmless anymore.
"Young kids and kids in their 20s, I understand they need to be social," said the First Selectwoman. "They want to be social but they are a critical element to help the spread of the virus in the community and it's imperative that they and their parents understand they have to wear masks. They must distance themselves as hard as that is."
Stevenson said she has heard reports - so far unconfirmed - that some of the children who tested positive had all been together.
Stevenson said this spike in child cases does leave her concerned for the upcoming school year. She said it's important parents don't let their guard down.