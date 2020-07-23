Darien Sees Uptick In COVID-19 Cases Among Children

By Ali Warshavsky 43 minutes ago
  • Seven Residents Under 19 Test Positive for Covid-19 In Darien
    Seven Residents Under 19 Test Positive for Covid-19 In Darien
    Kin Mun Lee / Creative Commons
Originally published on July 23, 2020 4:41 pm

Officials in the town of Darien are warning about a rise in COVID-19 cases among children and teens.  

Darien First Selectwoman Jayme Stevenson said this week, nine residents have tested positive for coronavirus, seven of whom are between the ages of 10 and 19.  

Stevenson said parents need to remember gatherings like graduation parties are not harmless anymore. 

"Young kids and kids in their 20s, I understand they need to be social," said the First Selectwoman.  "They want to be social but they are a critical element to help the spread of the virus in the community and it's imperative that they and their parents understand they have to wear masks. They must distance themselves as hard as that is."

Stevenson said she has heard reports - so far unconfirmed - that some of the children who tested positive had all been together. 

"As soon as we get the positive cases, our contact tracers begin their work trying to identify who they have been exposed to and where they might have contracted the virus," said Stevenson.  "That's the most important thing for us, to help us get that information and act on it so we can thwart any kind of an outbreak." 
 
 

Stevenson said this spike in child cases does leave her concerned for the upcoming school year. She said it's important parents don't let their guard down. 

Copyright 2020 Connecticut Public Radio. To see more, visit Connecticut Public Radio.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in children
Darien
Connecticut