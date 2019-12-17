Dalio's Partnership For Connecticut, Up And Running By Summer

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says the state’s educational partnership with the Dalio Foundation is on track to start funding programs by the summer.

The $300 million public-private Partnership for Connecticut is aimed at programs that could help students from high poverty communities graduate from high school and get jobs.

“A lot of kids, it’s not simply a matter of skills but getting people ready to learn, what are the supports we can provide. That’s what the Connecticut Partnership is all about.”

Lamont says there is an urgency to getting that done.

“I think we have a plan. We are going to talk to all the major stakeholders. We’ll get their response. We’ll have an executive director hopefully by the spring. And then we are ready to hit the ground running. I’d like to see if we can get something up and going before the new school year.”

Lamont spoke after a board meeting of the partnership in New Haven. Board members were told that a diverse pool of more than 200 people have responded to a national search for a chief executive officer. The position is to be filled by February and the CEO would begin work in March.

