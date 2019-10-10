Dalio’s Partnership For Connecticut Invites Public To Its First Meeting

The Dalio Foundation’s educational partnership with Connecticut is to hold its first board meeting next week. The $300 million not-for-profit public-private partnership has been controversial since lawmakers granted it exemption from state disclosure and ethics rules.

The Partnership for Connecticut has asked the public to attend its first board meeting to be held in New Haven on October 18.

But it’s not clear which parts of the meeting will be open to the public.

The board includes Dalio’s wife, Barbara, as well as Governor Ned Lamont and the four Democratic and Republican leaders of the state legislature.

Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano says he expects that actions the board will take will probably be in public, but its discussions might be held in private.