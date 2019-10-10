Dalio’s Partnership For Connecticut Invites Public To Its First Meeting

  • Bridgewater Associates Chairman Ray Dalio speaks during the Economic Summit held for the China Development Forum in Beijing, China, in March.
    Ng Han Guan / AP

The Dalio Foundation’s educational partnership with Connecticut is to hold its first board meeting next week. The $300 million not-for-profit public-private partnership has been controversial since lawmakers granted it exemption from state disclosure and ethics rules.

The Partnership for Connecticut has asked the public to attend its first board meeting to be held in New Haven on October 18. 

But it’s not clear which parts of the meeting will be open to the public. 

The board includes Dalio’s wife, Barbara, as well as Governor Ned Lamont and the four Democratic and Republican leaders of the state legislature.

Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano says he expects that actions the board will take will probably be in public, but its discussions might be held in private.

Ray Dalio
Education
Connecticut

Related Content

Can $300 Million Fix Inequality In Connecticut Schools?

Connecticut grapples with disparity in public education. Now, hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio has pledged $100 million to help close the gap. That is, as long as the state and others match the funds. A foundation run by Dalio’s wife has shaped public education in the state for nearly two decades.

Is The Dalio Gift To Public Schools Worth It?

$100 million! That’s how much the foundation of hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio has pledged to give Connecticut to help the state’s low-performing public schools. But the project has been exempt from transparency and ethics rules, which has some officials worried. Are these public-private partnerships a good idea? We find out with guests:

Dalio Philanthropies Donates $100 Million To Connecticut Schools

Hedge fund mogul Ray Dalio and his wife, Barbara, have pledged to donate $100 million to help public education in Connecticut. The pledge through Dalio Philanthropies is part of a $300 million public-private partnership with the state announced in East Hartford on Friday by Governor Ned Lamont.

Lamont told a crowd of students at East Hartford High School that this is the largest known philanthropic donation to benefit the state.