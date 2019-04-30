Cuomo Signs Offshore Drilling Ban

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an offshore drilling ban into law on Monday.

The bill came as a response to the Trump administration’s decision to open federal waters on the Eastern Seaboard to oil and gas exploration.

Cuomo says the bill would ban drilling in New York up to three miles off the coastline.

“Today’s bill says no how, no way are you going to drill off the coast of Long Island and New York. It’s not going to happen as long as we’re in charge of this state.”

The New York bill would not apply to federal waters, but it would make it harder for energy companies to get permits to operate in New York State.

Federal courts have recently ruled against the Trump administration’s plans, but they are appealing those decisions.