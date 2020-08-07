Cuomo Says Schools Can Reopen With In-Person Classes

All schools in New York are allowed to reopen in the fall - if the state approves their reopening plan.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says every region in the state has a low enough virus transmission rate for schools to reopen. All districts need to submit plans for state approval.

Cuomo says it’s on school districts to make parents and teachers feel safe enough to return.

“If the teachers don't come back, then you can't really open the schools. If the parents don't send their students, then you're not really opening the schools.”

Cuomo says the top concerns for parents and teachers is how to make remote learning accessible to every student if needed, and how testing and contact tracing will work.

He wants every district to post that information on their website, and hold at least 3 question and answer sessions with parents this month. There will also need to be at least one session for teachers only.