Cuomo Proposes New Gun Control Measure

Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to prevent anyone who commits a serious crime in another state from buying or possessing a gun in New York.

His proposal for 2020 follows several gun control measures approved this year to reduce gun violence and suicides.

New York lengthened the waiting period for gun purchases to 30 days to make time for background checks, requires the safe storage of guns in households with children under age 16 and now bans 3D-printed guns and bump stocks.

Lawmakers also implemented a red flag law that gets guns out of the hands of potential shooters.