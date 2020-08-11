Cuomo, LI Schools At Odds Over In-Person Teaching Plans

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said more than 100 school districts in the state could be blocked from reopening next month if they don’t submit plans for safe in-person instruction and distance learning by this Friday — over two dozen are on Long Island. Some districts say the governor is wrong.

Cuomo had said 107 districts statewide had missed the July deadline to file reopening plans with the health department for approval, including 28 on Long Island.

“Maybe they just have determined that they don’t want to open, which is the only logical conclusion, but if they think they’re going to open they have to have their plan in by Friday period,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said it’s also time for schools to start arranging meetings with parents and teachers to get them up to speed on reopening.

More than 600 reopening plans are still being evaluated by state health officials.

The governor’s office said some school districts did not correctly submit their reopening plans through a health department portal. Some were submitted with errors and sent back.

But some of those districts have issued statements, saying that’s not true. Brentwood School District said their plans were submitted to the state health department and education department last month.