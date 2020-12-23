Cuomo, Lamont Urge Residents To Limit Holiday Gatherings

Governor Andrew Cuomo has a pre holiday message for New Yorkers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it’s OK to celebrate, but to do it in a way that helps prevent the spread of infections.

Cuomo is not advising any new limits on Christmas, Kwanza and New Year’s gatherings. The state’s current rules restrict indoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer. He advises that social distancing be practiced, and that masks be worn, and to open windows and take walks to increase time in the fresh air. He said those steps can tamp down a post-holiday surge of the virus.

“Holiday season is 10 days,” Cuomo said. “What we do in the next 10 days is going to be key. Let’s be smart.”

The governor said he also remains concerned about a new, stronger strain of the virus discovered in the U.K., and he continues to call for the federal government to impose testing requirements on airliner passengers arriving in New York.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont urged residents to limit holiday gatherings to immediate family close to home.

Lamont said he anticipates a spike in coronavirus cases that’s higher than after Thanksgiving, based on the airport travel numbers he’s seen.

“So I’m scared you’re gonna go down to Fort Lauderdale. You have a little party on New Years Eve, then you fly back and pretty soon you’re going back to high school or something like that. That’s a real risk. I’m urging with every bone in my body to ask people to be cautious a little bit longer. That’s how we’re going to get through this,” Lamont said.

Lamont said field hospitals are ready for a post-holiday surge, but he says the severity of the surge depends on resident behavior.