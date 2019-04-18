Cuomo Expands Scholarship Program To Include Gold Star Families

Governor Andrew Cuomo took executive action today to promise families of fallen soldiers from New York free tuition at state colleges and universities.

This comes after Republicans, including President Donald Trump, blasted Assembly Democrats last week for blocking a similar bill in committee because of financial concerns.

Cuomo told reporters he will direct the state’s higher education officials to expand an existing Gold Star program to offer free tuition and room-and-board by allocating immediate funding in the newly approved budget.

“Military service is more than just the active service member. I believe the entire family is in service. Children who miss their parents. Mothers and fathers who worry every night whether their son or daughter is safe. Spouses who carry the day-to-day burden and sense trepidation every time the phone rings. We will honor the sacrifice. That we will respect their service. And we will do it not just in words, not just with symbols but with deeds.”

The action includes children and spouses of military personnel who were killed outside of combat zones and the families of those classified as missing in action or became disabled during their service.

About 500 college students statewide would be able to take advantage, not including prospective students – like Mecca Nelson’s daughter. Nelson’s husband was a soldier killed in action.

“More kids like my daughter Mia will not have to worry if they will be able to go to college and get the education they need to succeed in today’s economy.”

Long Island Democratic senators vowed to take up a similar bill earlier this week.