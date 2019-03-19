CT Congressional Delegation: Don't Use Fed Funds To Arm Teachers

Students and teachers from Waterbury met with Connecticut’s congressional delegation on Tuesday to rally support for legislation that would prevent federal money from being used to arm teachers.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal says most law enforcement groups agree that arming teachers could result in more school violence.

“Arming teachers makes our schools less safe, not more safe.”, he told the teachers and students.

Blumenthal spoke alongside Congresswoman Rosa Delauro and former National Teacher of the Year and Congresswoman, Jahana Hayes.