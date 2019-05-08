Crumbling Infrastructure

Congress is poised to consider a $2 trillion infrastructure proposal. That could be good news for Connecticut and New York if the bill gets approved. Crumbling foundations, bad roads and dodgy bridges are just some projects that need funding. What the infrastructure bill could do for our region...with guests:
- Larry Levy, executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies, Hofstra University
- James Gaughran, New York state senator, D-Northport
- Rocky Moretti, director of policy and research, TRIP
- Michael Maglaras, founder and principal, Michael Maglaras & Company
- Tom Delnicki, Connecticut state representative, R-South Windsor
- Tim Heim, president, Connecticut Coalition of Crumbling Basements