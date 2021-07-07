Critics: New York Doesn't Need Another State Of Emergency

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying that the upsurge in gun-related violence is a public health emergency equivalent to the COVID-19 pandemic, declared a new state of emergency in New York.

But critics said other approaches would be more effective and questioned the governor’s political motivations in taking actions that give him more power.

Less than two weeks after giving up the emergency powers he held for nearly 15 months during the pandemic, Cuomo said a state of emergency declaration is once again necessary as shootings continue to increase and threaten public health.

“The first state in the nation is going to declare a disaster emergency on gun violence,” Cuomo said on July 6.

He said over the July 4 weekend, 51 people were victims of gun violence, more than the 13 New Yorkers who died from the coronavirus.

“Treat it like a public health issue,” Cuomo said. “What we want to say is, 'We want to do with gun violence what we just did with COVID.' That's what we want. We want the same level of attention, the same level of energy.”

The emergency declaration sets up a new Office of Gun Violence prevention within the state’s health department. It also will require local police departments to share details with the state on where shootings occur so that gun control resources can be deployed to those areas.

State Police will create a type of border control operation known as a Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit to try to seize illegal guns brought in from other states before they are used to commit crimes.

The emergency order also allows the governor to suspend state procurement oversight rules to funnel $138 million in state funds to gun prevention and community-based service programs, like those that target at-risk youths.

Cuomo is not proposing any bills for the Senate and Assembly to consider to help fight gun violence. He said the Legislature already did all it could in 2013, when it approved his gun control law known as the SAFE Act.

Several Democratic state lawmakers and union leaders who attended the speech back the actions. But others, including the state’s Republican leaders, said there’s no need for the governor to again grant himself special powers.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said recent criminal justice changes enacted by Democrats in the Legislature and signed by Cuomo — including bail reform and a measure known as Raise the Age, which treats 16- and 17-year-olds who commit serious crimes as juveniles instead of adults — were well-intentioned but went too far. He said it’s better to revise those laws to prevent career criminals from taking advantage of them.

“Review some of the soft-on-crime pieces of legislation that have been passed in the last few years,” said Barclay, who also blamed a movement to defund the police as a contributing factor to rising gun violence rates.

“I think the combination of all of those policies is having a big effect on this increase in violent crime we are seeing across the state,” he said.

Cuomo is facing different political circumstances than in the spring of 2020, when he obtained sweeping emergency powers during the pandemic that allowed him to shut down schools and businesses and even limit the number of people someone could invite to their home.

At that time, his executive orders — and his daily briefings on the virus as New York was the epicenter of the pandemic — brought him widespread praise and the highest popularity ratings among voters during his decade as governor.

Now, Cuomo is facing multiple scandals and investigations, including allegations of sexual harassment, and whether he and his top aides hid the number of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19.

A recent poll by Siena College found that most New Yorkers don’t want him to seek a fourth term in office when elections are held in 2022. But the survey also found that most New Yorkers largely continue to approve of Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic.

Barclay said the governor, in declaring a new state of emergency, may be trying to regain some of his lost footing.

“I can’t guess someone’s motivations or get in their heads, but there’s certainly no doubt that the governor enjoyed his time in the limelight during the COVID pandemic when he was calling all the shots,” Barclay said. “It’s not hard to draw the line from A to B.”

Cuomo’s potential GOP opponent in the race for governor, Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, was blunter. He called the governor’s actions the “Cuomo Show 2.0” and said that no one wants to relive that chapter of state history.