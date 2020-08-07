Criminal Justice During Protest & Pandemic

When people live through extraordinary times, they’re challenged to rethink the social structures and systems that they once accepted as normal.
Criminal justice is one system that has been fiercely called into question.
The death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, and COVID-19 have many taking a closer look at how the justice system functions in our country.
Criminal justice advocates have noticed the change, a conversation with guests:
- Claudine Fox, ACLU of CT
- Senator Doug McCrory
- Senator Martin Looney
- Stony Brook University Professor Robert Chase