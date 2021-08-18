Criminal Case Against Bridgeport City Councilor Pushed To Post Election

A criminal case against a Bridgeport City Councilwoman has been pushed back to November, after the September primary and November general elections.

City Councilwoman Eneida Martinez has been charged with violating the restrictions of the pandemic at a social club she manages.

There were at least 200 people in the Keystone Club last September, when the health codes limited businesses to 50% occupancy.

None of the patrons wore masks and there were no attempts to enforce social distancing.

Martizen represents the East End and is up for reelection to City Council.