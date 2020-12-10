COVID-19 Infection Rates In N.Y. Schools Stay Stable

The rate of COVID-19 has been climbing in New York, as everywhere else in the U.S., but the rate of infection in schools has remained low.

Rob Schneider, head of New York State School Boards Association, said many districts continue to offer some in-person learning, even in communities that are under state restrictions to manage high positivity rates.

“You’re in a school building all day with a controlled group, if you will. You have the cohorts. You have the students in the building. You have all of the protocols and procedures in place. Everybody is trained," Schneider said keeping schools safe and productive doesn’t come cheap.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has withheld 20% of state aid payments owed to schools to stem a multi-billion deficit.



Schneider said another challenge facing schools is the digital divide because 27% of students don’t have the proper devices to learn from home.



Schneider said schools also want to address potential mental and emotional issues among students who’ve faced months of stress.