COVID-19 Deaths Fall In Region

By 26 minutes ago
  • A patient is moved by an EMT at Maimonides Medical Center, Wednesday in New York.
    Mark Lennihan / AP

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

A New York State survey has found that most of the new cases of COVID-19 are non-essential workers who do not follow social distancing guidelines.

New York State reported almost 2,800 new cases yesterday. 466 were on Long Island and 186 were in Westchester. For the sixth day in a row, deaths have fallen below 300 in New York with 232.  

Connecticut has 374 new cases. There were 85 more deaths. Hospitalizations dropped by 55. A total of 2,718 Connecticut residents have died of the virus.

The Navy Submarine Base in New London, Connecticut, has stepped up safety measures after some sailors tested positive.

Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says voters with certain health conditions that could could make them more susceptible to the coronavirus can use absentee ballots.

