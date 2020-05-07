COVID-19 Deaths Fall In Region

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

A New York State survey has found that most of the new cases of COVID-19 are non-essential workers who do not follow social distancing guidelines.

New York State reported almost 2,800 new cases yesterday. 466 were on Long Island and 186 were in Westchester. For the sixth day in a row, deaths have fallen below 300 in New York with 232.

Connecticut has 374 new cases. There were 85 more deaths. Hospitalizations dropped by 55. A total of 2,718 Connecticut residents have died of the virus.

The Navy Submarine Base in New London, Connecticut, has stepped up safety measures after some sailors tested positive.

Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says voters with certain health conditions that could could make them more susceptible to the coronavirus can use absentee ballots.

Read the latest on WSHU’s coronavirus coverage here.

Do you have questions you’d like WSHU to answer in local coverage of the coronavirus? Let us know via this survey.