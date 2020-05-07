Coronavirus Scam Reports Spike In Connecticut

Connecticut officials say there have been more complaints of COVID-19-related scams since residents began receiving coronavirus relief payments.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says his office would normally receive up to 40 consumer complaints a day. That has dramatically jumped.

“We are over a thousand formal complaints. That doesn’t include the informal things we see on Facebook, and Twitter and Instagram. We take every complaint seriously. We run them down. We investigate.”

Tong says many of the complaints involve online phishing schemes, coronavirus stimulus payment scams, fake charity donations and home improvement fraud.

Michelle Seagull, the state’s consumer protection commissioner, says residents should also be wary of online claims of COVID-19 tests or vaccines for sale.



“It’s not going to be on a popup ad. That shouldn’t be the first time you’re learning about a medical breakthrough. And if you get those, be really cautious. Don’t click on them.”

Seagull says consumers should go to the state website or the CDC website for legitimate information about breakthroughs in vaccines and treatment for COVID-19.

Scam should be reported to the Attorney General’s Office or to the state Department of Consumer Protection.

