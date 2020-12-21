Coronavirus Latest: White House Finds Region's Highest December Cases In Fairfield, Suffolk Counties

Here is the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Private communication between the White House Coronavirus Task Force and all 50 states about COVID-19 reveals the winter surge has been going on for at least 9 weeks with over 2,000 counties across the U.S. in the “red zone”.

White House advisors blamed Thanksgiving gatherings that will likely merge with a new spike following the holiday season, according to documents that were dated Dec. 13, 2020, and obtained by The Center for Public Integrity.

The 7-day COVID-19 positive test rate in Connecticut is 5.95%, according to state data. The weekly federal communication with states found Fairfield, New Haven and Hartford counties make up at least 80% of all Connecticut cases.

On Long Island, the 7-day COVID-19 positive test rate is 6.43%. The rest of New York is 5.43%. The federal data shows Suffolk County had the highest number of new cases statewide in December. However, Long Island is considered to have low community transmission due to its large population.

COVID-19 advisors say New York hospitals have critical staffing shortages, but that the state is managing.