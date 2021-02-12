Coronavirus Latest: Vaccinated People No Longer Required To Quarantine In N.Y. And Conn.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut has fallen to 3.3%. On Long Island, the seven-day positivity rate dropped to 5.1%. The rest of New York dipped to 4.1%.

New York and Connecticut will follow updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention on quarantines for fully vaccinated people who are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The states will no longer require quarantines for people who have come in contact with coronavirus, if they have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and have had at least two weeks to build up immunity after the second shot.

A state memo sent to vaccine providers doubled down on efforts to connect vulnerable Connecticut residents 65 and over with the vaccine.

The memo instructs providers to protect appointment slots for people who cannot easily self-schedule at mass vaccination sites, including low-income and senior residents.