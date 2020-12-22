Coronavirus Latest: States Spent $7B On PPE, Medical Equipment

Here is the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

New York and New Jersey have so far declined to release detailed breakdowns of their spending on personal protective gear and medical equipment during the pandemic, according to an Associated Press investigation. The AP found states spent over $7 billion competing for virus supplies in the spring.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state spent $830 million through nearly 400 contracts from March through November.

On Long Island, the 7-day COVID-19 positive test rate is 6.54%. Suffolk County has exceeded a 7-day positive rate of 7%. The rest of New York is 5.5%.

The 7-day COVID-19 positive test rate in Connecticut is 6.05%, according to data released by the state. The twelfth inmate in state prisons has died this year from COVID-19 complications.

Kentucky and Oregon are the latest states to add Connecticut to their travel advisory lists. At least 13 states and two cities require Connecticut travelers to quarantine or provide a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival.

This week, Connecticut asks all international and domestic travelers, except for New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island, to do so, as well.