Coronavirus Latest: Several Conn. And N.Y. Counties Drop Out Of 'Red Zone'

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

On Long Island, the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 5.3%. The rest of New York dipped to 4.3%. The seven-day positivity rate in Connecticut has fallen to 3.4%.

Fewer counties in Connecticut and New York now have positivity rates that are considered at-risk in the federal “red zone.” That’s according to a White House coronavirus task force briefing shared with governors this week.

Fairfield, New London and Windham counties in Connecticut have been reduced to a “yellow zone” for their steady declines in positive coronavirus cases in the last two weeks. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area continues to have the highest rates of the virus.

On Long Island, Suffolk County has been reduced to an “orange zone” and Nassau County is in a “yellow zone.”

The federal briefing also reports an overall decline in the number of COVID-19 tests administered.