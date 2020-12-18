Coronavirus Latest: Regional Hospitals Inch Closer To Capacity; Job Losses Add To Eviction Concerns

Here is the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Long Island could soon be designated the state’s first COVID-19 “red zone”. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says any region that is in danger of reaching 90% hospital capacity within three weeks could be shut down under red-zone restrictions.

Latest data from the state shows 19% of hospital beds are still available on Long Island, near the 10% threshold for a red-zone.

On Long Island, the 7-day COVID-19 positive test rate is 6.04%. The rest of New York is 5.32%.

Suffolk County exceeded a daily COVID-19 positive rate of 8% this week. County Executive Steve Bellone says he does not put too much stock into any one day’s numbers, but “it’s clear the county is moving in the wrong direction.” The daily COVID-19 positive rate on Long Island also exceeded 7%, and the rest of New York exceeded 6% this week.

The 7-day COVID-19 positive test rate in Connecticut is 6.35%, according to data provided by the state.

Federal data shows that across all Connecticut hospitals, bed capacity has reached 75%. That means about 2,000 beds in the state still available to handle coronavirus and other inpatient care.

Hospitals say they have surge plans in place to move staff and patients to less-strained facilities or even field hospitals, if necessary.

Connecticut employers shed 1,600 jobs in November during the fall resurgence of coronavirus. And thousands of Connecticut renters could lose their homes in the coming months unless the state’s eviction moratorium is extended.

Nearly 10% of Connecticut households may be at risk of eviction, according to a report released last month by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. More than 100 nonprofits have asked Governor Ned Lamont to extend the moratorium and provide an additional $100 million to the state’s emergency rental assistance program.