Coronavirus Latest: N.Y. Vaccine Appointments Voided; Conn. Open Enrollment Deadline Is Friday

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

New York state voided all vaccine appointments made using an authorized website, because the link went live early by accident.

People were able to make appointments at vaccination centers that have not even opened yet. The link was shared on social media for SUNY vaccine sites, including at Stony Brook University.

The only way to sign up for a vaccine is by calling the state hotline at 1-833-697-4829 or on the “Am I Eligible” website.

The 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut dropped to 6.9%. On Long Island, the 7-day positivity rate dipped to 8.7%. The rest of New York is down to 6.9%.

The deadline for open enrollment from the Connecticut health insurance marketplace is at midnight Friday. Select plans from Access Health CT online or by calling 1-855-805-4325. Plans go into effect starting Feb. 1, 2021.