Coronavirus Latest: N.Y. Restaurants Resume Indoor Dining; Conn. Nursing Homes Seeing COVID Decline

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Governor Andrew Cuomo will allow New York City restaurants to resume indoor dining at 25% capacity, starting on Valentine’s Day.

Restaurants in the rest of the state can operate indoors at 50% capacity with a 10 p.m. curfew.

Wedding venues can reopen in March at 50% capacity or 150 people. Social distancing, face masks and negative COVID tests are required.

On Long Island, the 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen to 6.5%. The rest of New York dropped to 5.4%.

The 7-day positivity rate in Connecticut decreased to 4.4%. The state has exceeded 7,000 total COVID-19 related deaths.

One-hundred-and-sixty-six Connecticut nursing homes residents tested positive for the virus last week. That’s down 30% from the previous week and over half from three weeks before. Nursing home deaths in the state are also declining.

State health experts credit the first doses of COVID-19 vaccination in nursing homes to the sharp decline in cases and deaths in facilities.