Coronavirus Latest: N.Y. Rate Dips Below 4%; Conn. 65+ Vaccination To Take 4 Weeks, Officials Say

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

New Yorkers 65 and over and those with underlying conditions are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Long Island, the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 4.8%. The rest of New York dipped to 3.9%. That’s the first time the statewide rate has been below 4% since November.

Two more cases of the U.K. variant of the more contagious coronavirus was identified in Suffolk County over the weekend.

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut has fallen to 3.2%. At least 22 new cases of the U.K. virus have been found in Connecticut, bringing the total to 42.

State health officials say it will take at least four weeks to vaccinate Connecticut residents 65 and over. Essential workers, including teachers, will be eligible in March.

Teachers’ unions want educators to get the shots sooner. The CDC recommends states make school staff a "high priority" to reopen classrooms.