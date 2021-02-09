Coronavirus Latest: N.Y. COVID Rate Lowest Since Fall; Conn. Ends Liability Protection For Hospitals

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

On Long Island, the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 5.4%. The rest of New York dipped to 4.4%, the lowest seven-day positivity rate since December 1.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state will be sent 5% more COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government for community health centers in the state.

The seven-day positivity rate in Connecticut has fallen to 3.6%.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he will end some of COVID-19 liability protections for hospitals and nursing homes in the state, starting in March.

Lamont said the move will likely open up civil lawsuits to hold facilities accountable for substandard performance.

“I am very pleased Governor Lamont has decided it is time to put nursing home residents and their families first,” said Nora Duncan, state director of AARP Connecticut, in a statement. “AARP Connecticut applauds the state’s successful efforts to prioritize nursing home residents in its vaccine rollout and thanks Governor Lamont for his decision to repeal civil immunity for nursing homes.”

Groups that represent nursing homes and the Connecticut Hospital Association called the decision “extremely disappointing.”