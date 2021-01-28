Coronavirus Latest: Newly Public Correspondence Reveals Nuance Of COVID Response

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Weekly private communications between the White House coronavirus task force and state governors have been made public under new orders from the Biden administration.

This week’s correspondence released Wednesday shows progress made in Connecticut and New York to reduce COVID-19 infection rates statewide. However, hospitals in the New York City suburbs of Fairfield and Suffolk counties remain among the most overwhelmed.

The 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut decreased to 4.4%. On Long Island, the 7-day positivity rate has fallen to 6.7%. The rest of New York dropped to 5.5%.

Connecticut health officials have warned school superintendents of the potential threat of COVID-19 variants that have already closed schools in the U.K.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Matt Carter said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent expects more contagious forms of the virus will be the dominant strain here by March. He did not advise that schools be prepared for another shutdown.