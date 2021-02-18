Coronavirus Latest: New Conn. Vax Center At Mohegan Sun; N.Y. Indoor Family Venues Open Friday

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

A mass vaccination center will open Friday at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Residents 65 and up can make an appointment through Yale New Haven Health’s website or over the phone at 877-918-2224.

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut has fallen to 2.5%. The daily positivity rate reached 1.6% this week, the lowest infection rate since mid-October.

On Long Island, the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dipped to 4.4% over the weekend. The rest of New York remained steady at 3.7%.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said indoor family entertainment venues can open Friday at 25% capacity and outdoor amusement parks will be allowed to open in late March. Temperature checks and face coverings are required.

Cuomo will look at summer camps next. More guidance is expected to be released in the coming weeks for how they can plan to reopen.