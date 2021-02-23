Coronavirus Latest: More South African Variant On Long Island; Connecticut Off Federal At-Risk List

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

A second case of the South African variant has been identified in Nassau County this week. The first case in the state was discovered last week in a patient transferred from Connecticut to New York City.

At least 18 new cases of the U.K. variant were also identified in New York, including two more in both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

On Long Island, the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate remains at 4.3%. The rest of New York is at 3.5%.

The seven-day positivity rate in Connecticut has fallen to 2.7%.

Connecticut has cleared the federal government’s list of cities and counties at-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the White House coronavirus task force. Long Island remains on the federal “yellow zone” list as cases continue to decline.

Colleges and universities in New York can avoid going to full remote learning if at least a quarter of students and faculty are tested each week. The state had required state schools to close in-person learning if their positivity rate exceeded 5% for two weeks or reach 100 cases.