Coronavirus Latest: Moderna Vaccine Arrives This Week; Connecticut's New Travel Advisory

Here is the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) said Connecticut is expected to receive about 12,000 fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine. She blamed the 13% cutback in dose estimates on a lack of national vaccination distribution plan.

63,000 doses of the new Moderna vaccine will also start to arrive in Connecticut early this week — 43,100 doses sent to Long Island.

The 7-day COVID-19 positive test rate in Connecticut is 6.33%, according to data provided by the state.

All domestic and international travelers who arrive in Connecticut must fill out a health form and self-quarantine for 10 days, provide a negative COVID-19 test result, under the state’s new travel advisory.

Travelers from New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island are exempt.

On Long Island, the 7-day COVID-19 positive test rate is 6.3%. The rest of New York is 5.4%.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he believes the state can avoid another shut down, and hospitals are prepared to deal with a surge in cases this holiday season.