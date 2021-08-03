Coronavirus Latest: 'Limit Contact' Regardless Of Vaccine Status

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Suffolk County on Long Island has been elevated to “high risk” due to its increase in cases of the contagious delta variant. It joins Nassau County in receiving the highest warning issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It also considers all Connecticut counties to be at “substantial risk.”

The CDC recommends residents wear masks and “limit contact between persons,” regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Connecticut and New York are considering reinstating pandemic restrictions after New York City said it would require vaccination proof for indoor dining and gyms.