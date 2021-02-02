Coronavirus Latest: Later Nights At The Alley; Hospital PPP Running Low

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has allowed restaurants and bowling alleys to stay open an hour later, until 11 p.m. He has also relaxed the restrictions on houses of worship. They can now operate at 50% capacity.

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut has decreased to 3.8%, the lowest weekly infection rate since November. On Long Island, the seven-day positivity rate has fallen to 6%. The rest of New York dropped to 4.9%.

More Connecticut and New York hospitals had supply shortages last week in response to the pandemic. That’s according to weekly communication between the White House coronavirus task force and state governors released Monday.

Nearly one-third of hospitals in Connecticut are running low on medical and personal protective equipment, while 8% of hospitals in New York have supply shortages.