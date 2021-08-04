Coronavirus Latest: Lamont Eschews Proof Of Vaccination For Restaurants, For Now

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he wants to avoid reinstating statewide COVID-19 mandates. He said this week he would not follow New York City’s proof of vaccination requirement for indoor dining and gyms.

He said local governments will have "wide discretion" depending on vaccination rates to implement mask mandates or shutdowns.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers all Connecticut counties to be at “substantial risk.” Lamont said mandates might change if counties are elevated to “high risk.”

The CDC recommends residents wear masks and “limit contact between persons,” regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

On Long Island, Nassau County has reached the highest warning issued by the CDC due to its increase in cases of the contagious Delta variant. Suffolk County is downgraded to “substantial risk.”