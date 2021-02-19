Coronavirus Latest: Lamont Eases Youth Sports Restrictions

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Governor Ned Lamont said COVID-19 infections in Connecticut are now low enough for him to ease restrictions on some youth sports. That includes activities that were considered high risk of transmission.

“Cheerleading and dance can now be allowed as long as you are wearing the mask. I think you are going to have clear guidance. We are going to be able to do other sports. Certainly outdoor sports like lacrosse. Give you guidance on that very soon,” Lamont said.

Lamont said audience capacity for indoor sports like basketball and ice hockey would be eased to 25% of capacity or up to 200 people.

And interstate athletics competitions would be allowed to start on March 1.

On Long Island, the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate remained steady at 4.4%. The rest of New York is at 3.7%.

The seven-day positivity rate in Connecticut held steady at 2.5%.