Coronavirus Latest: Hospitals Receive Shipments Of COVID-19 Vaccine Ahead Of Snowstorm

Here is the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Full shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were rushed to arrive at Connecticut and Long Island hospitals before the snowstorm.

UConn Health, SUNY hospitals, and the Yale New Haven Health system started to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers this week, as the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived.

The 7-day COVID-19 positive test rate in Connecticut is 6.48%, according to data provided by the state.

On Long Island, the 7-day COVID-19 positive test rate is 5.7%. The rest of New York is 5.17%. New York exceeded 100 daily deaths from COVID-19 this week for the first time in months. Suffolk County had 14 of those deaths — the most of any county in the state.