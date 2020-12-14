Coronavirus Latest: First Doses Of Vaccine Given To Health Workers; New London Mayor Tests Positive

Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

The first COVID-19 vaccine administered in the U.S. was given to a New Yorker — a Black, ICU nurse who has worked on the frontlines treating coronavirus patients at Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Health professionals also lined up for the first 31,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at hospitals across Connecticut.

The 7-day COVID-19 positive test rate in Connecticut has reached 7%, according to data provided by the state. On Long Island, the 7-day positive test rate is 5.62%. The rest of New York is at 5.09%. A state task force of experts in New York approved Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine over the weekend, after it received FDA authorization for emergency use.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health says all 200 nursing homes in the state have signed on to get COVID-19 vaccinations for residents and staff. Nursing homes could begin vaccination clinics before Christmas.

New London, Connecticut Mayor Michael Passero is among three city workers to test positive for COVID-19 over the past week. Passero tested positive on Thursday. He has mild symptoms and plans to work from quarantine at home for 10 days.

The group that governs high school sports in New York has indefinitely postponed a winter sports season, including basketball, wrestling and cheerleading.