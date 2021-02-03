Coronavirus Latest: CVS To Add 12 Vaccination Sites In Connecticut

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut ticked up to 3.8%. On Long Island, the seven-day positivity rate has fallen to 5.9%. The rest of New York dropped to 4.8%.

CVS Health will add a dozen more COVID-19 vaccination sites next week in central and southeastern Connecticut. That’s after President Joe Biden said he will ship doses to pharmacies throughout the country.

Eligible residents must register in advance on CVS website, through the CVS Pharmacy App, or over the phone at 800-746-7287.

Appointments at designated Long Island CVS locations have to be made through New York state’s website, through the “Am I Eligible” app, or over the phone at 833-697-4829.