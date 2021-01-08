Coronavirus Latest: Counties Included In N.Y. Vaccine Plans; Conn. Cities Lag In Dose Distribution

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

The New York coronavirus vaccination team has told county leaders that they will be more involved in the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

County leaders say their health departments have been developing vaccination plans for years required under state law. However, Governor Andrew Cuomo had tasked major hospital systems with the shaky roll out of vaccines up until now.

On Long Island, the 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 9.6%. The rest of New York is 8%. The 7-day positivity rate in Connecticut is 6.74%. At least 57 residents in Connecticut have died from COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest single day since May 20.

Only 32 of the state’s 48 health districts enrolled in the Connecticut vaccination program have received or are scheduled to receive shipments of doses. Waterbury and Naugatuck Valley, the second largest health district in the state, have yet to receive any.

The state’s largest cities have also lagged behind small Connecticut health districts in the distribution of vaccines.