Coronavirus Latest: Connecticut Residents 65+ Can Schedule Vaccine Appointments Starting February

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Connecticut residents aged 65 and over will be able to schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine starting in early February.

Frontline essential workers, people with underlying medical conditions and residents in congregate living settings will be able to book a shot by early March.

An appointment-only vaccination clinic opened on Wednesday at Central High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut dropped to 5.3%. COVID-19 testing requirements for students and staff returning for the spring semester at the University of Connecticut has found 76 new positive cases.

On Long Island, the seven-day positivity rate dipped to 7.5%. The rest of New York is down to 6.3%. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is pushing all 70,000 workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. At least 133 transit employees have been killed by the virus.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has appointed Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont to co-chair the National Governors Association’s pandemic task force to coordinate interstate disaster response. Cuomo chairs the association.