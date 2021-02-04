Coronavirus Latest: Connecticut Pours Money Into Acute Care Hospitals; New York Buys PPP

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Governor Ned Lamont says Connecticut will allocate an additional $40 million in federal coronavirus relief to the state’s acute care hospitals in response to COVID-19. The money is in addition to more than $980 million in federal funding sent to hospitals in the state during the pandemic.

The hospitals have increased costs from purchasing medical and personal protective equipment, and now administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut held steady at 3.8%. On Long Island, the seven-day positivity rate has fallen to 5.7%. The rest of New York dropped to 4.7%.

New York has invested another $2 million in five more companies in the state to produce medical and personal protective equipment.

The state has awarded more than $20 million to 36 companies with the goal of creating over 3,500 jobs.