Coronavirus Latest: Connecticut And New York Offer Open Enrollment For Health Insurance

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

On Long Island, the 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 6.9%. The rest of New York is 5.7%. The 7-day positivity rate in Connecticut is at 4.5%.

New York state will offer a rolling open enrollment for health insurance through March. That’s while new, more contagious forms of COVID-19 continue to stress the state’s health systems.

Enroll by February 15 for coverage starting in March through the state health insurance marketplace or through individual insurers.

In Connecticut, the state’s health insurance marketplace Access Health CT reached a milestone of 1 million users this month. Nearly 105,000 people signed up for coverage during the last open enrollment.

Connecticut residents can still get coverage if they experience a life changing event like job loss, moving to the state, getting married or turning 26, through a special enrollment period.