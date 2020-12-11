Coronavirus Latest: Conn. Reaches 7%, Educators Want In-Person Teaching Canceled; L.I. Deaths Spike

Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

A coalition of teachers’ unions have again called on Connecticut to cancel in-person learning during the pandemic. They shared with state lawmakers a petition signed by 14,000 educators and community members this week. The coalition says the state should put stronger protocols in place to prevent the spread of the virus in schools.

The 7-day COVID-19 positive test rate in Connecticut has reached 7%, according to data provided by the state. Connecticut has surpassed the national average for the number of daily cases per 100,000 people. The state has surpassed all Northeast states except New Jersey.

On Long Island, the 7-day positive test rate is 5.6%. The rest of New York is at 5.12%. Suffolk County has seen more deaths from COVID-19 in the first week of December than from August to October combined.

Southwest Airlines has announced plans to furlough more than two dozen employees based at LaGuardia Airport in Queens because of reduced flights during the pandemic. There could also be some impact on staffing at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma.