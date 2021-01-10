Coronavirus Latest: Conn. Lt. Gov. Staffer Tests Positive; Variant COVID-19 Is On Long Island

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

A staff member for Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz has tested positive for COVID-19. The unidentified person has not shown any symptoms and will quarantine at home for 14 days. Bysiewicz was in close contact with this person, and will self-isolate at home. She last tested negative Thursday.

The 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut is 6.9%. On Long Island, the 7-day positivity rate is 9.6%. The rest of New York is 8%.

A more contagious form of COVID-19 has been found for the first time on Long Island, in Massapequa. Cases have also been found in New Haven County, Connecticut.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says plans for the next group to be vaccinated will include 1.4 million New Yorkers over the age of 74, and teachers, police and firefighters.

Pharmacies, private doctors’ offices and county health departments will be given vaccine doses, as they become available.