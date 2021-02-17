Coronavirus Latest: Conn. Announces Latest Eligible For Vaccine; New Vax Site In Long Island

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said front-line essential workers and those with underlying conditions will be the next groups to be vaccinated in the state.

Lamont is expected to make an announcement next week with a timeline for appointments starting next month.

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut has fallen to 2.55%.

On Long Island, the seven-day positivity rate dipped to 4.55% over the weekend. The rest of New York remained steady at 3.7%.

Another state-run mass vaccination center has opened in Selden, Long Island, on the campus of Suffolk County Community College.

New Yorkers 65 and over, and those 16 and up with underlying conditions can book an appointment online, through the state’s “Am I Eligible App” or over the phone at 833-697-4829.