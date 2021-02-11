Coronavirus Latest: Appointments For 65+ Start In Conn.; Racial Disparities; N.Y. Venues To Open

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Connecticut residents 65 and over can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday. Appointments can be made online or over the phone at 877-918-2224.

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut has fallen to 3.4%. An investigation is underway into at least 20 cases of the U.K. variant of the virus in the state.

New and limited data released from the Connecticut Department of Public Health shows that there are racial disparities in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The data matches disparities reported around that country that Black Americans lag behind white populations in getting the shot.

As of February 3, nearly 2% of Connecticut residents aged 75 years and older who have received the vaccine were Black, while nearly 60% were white.

The state's public health commissioner said Connecticut is redoubling efforts to reach communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

On Long Island, the seven-day positivity rate dropped to 5.3%. The rest of New York dipped to 4.3%. State records show one in 10 New Yorkers has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said large entertainment venues that seat over 10,000 people will be allowed to reopen at 10% capacity, starting February 23. All attendees must show proof of a negative rapid COVID-19 test 72 hours before the event.

The decision to allow large sports stadiums to reopen could create a conflict with mass vaccination sites in some of the venues, including in Yankee Stadium and Citi Field. Cuomo said he and his aides have not yet come up with a plan to resolve that.